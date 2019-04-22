3 men arraigned following raid at Everett clubhouse affiliated with Pagan Motorcycle Club

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were arraigned Monday following a raid at an Everett clubhouse affiliated with the Pagan Motorcycle Club, officials say.

On Friday at about 10:15 p.m., police executing a search warrant at the clubhouse on Orient Avenue allegedly identified approximately 12 Pagan Motorcycle Club members wearing their club affiliation patches and insignia and multiple other occupants in the clubhouse, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett police.

A search of the clubhouse revealed an illegal cash bar and four illegally possessed semi-automatic handguns with loaded magazines as well as a separate magazine containing ammunition, officials say.

James Snow, 28, of Tewksbury, was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device, two counts of illegal possession of ammunition, and two counts of improper storage of a firearm.

Bail was set at $1,000 and then revoked on an open firearms case out of Lowell District Court.

Jeff Wentworth, 47, of Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and improper storage of a firearm.

He was released on $500 bail.

Wentworth and Snow are next scheduled to appear in court on May 21.

Marcus Basiliere, 26, of Derry, New Hampshire, was arrested on an open warrant out of New Hampshire for larceny.

Basiliere was arraigned in Malden District Court as a fugitive from justice.

He was ordered held without bail pending extradition. His next court date is May 1.

An investigation is ongoing.

