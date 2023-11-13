MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Brockton men have been arrested and a fourth suspect is being sought in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in Mansfield early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person entering a vehicle on Fieldstone Drive around 3:40 a.m. learned the suspect ran off but found a white SUV parked on the street that had been reported stolen out of Weymouth, according to Mansfield police.

Soon after, a man reappeared and accessed the vehicle, and he was detained while other suspects were tracked into the woods by a K-9 officer. Another suspect was arrested in the woods nearby.

At about 6:15 a.m., one of the suspect was arrested after emerging from the woods on Ware Street. A firearm he allegedly discarded was found nearby.

All three men, ages 19, 21, and 22, are expected to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on charges including breaking and entering a vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and resisting arrest.

Any homeowners who may have captured the subjects on their home surveillance cameras are urged to contact the Mansfield PD Detective Division at alattanzio@mansfieldma.com or by calling the Tip Line at 508-261-7356.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)