WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse.

According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.

Four days later, on Oct. 19, officers received warrants for Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21, of Worcester, Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, 21, and Luis Fernando Alves-Silva, 18, of Fall River. He was arrested in Danbury, Conn., while the other men were arrested in Worcester. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

