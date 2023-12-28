BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men are facing criminal charges in connection with break-ins at two church in South Boston overnight.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at St. Vincent’s Church on E Street just before midnight Wednesday arrested Michael Donovan, 37, and Brendan Delaney, 50, both of South Boston, after determining they had broken in to steal copper wire, according to Boston police.

“The officers located the suspects bags they had entered the church with and it contained hand tools and numerous pieces of copper wire obtained from the building,” a news release from Boston PD stated.

Both men were arraigned the following morning at South Boston District Court after being taken into custody and charged with Possession of Burglarious Instruments & Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime to commit a felony.

Then, around 3:45 a.m. Friday, officers arrested Steven Cyr, 61, of South Boston, after responding to a break-in at St. Monica’s Church. Officers credited Duke the K9 with locating Cyr in the basement of the building.

He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime and Furnishing a false name.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)