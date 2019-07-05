3 men arrested on weapons charges after Tewksbury traffic stop

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are facing weapons charges after a traffic stop on Route 495 in Tewksbury uncovered a loaded gun, officials said.

A trooper who stopped a 2003 Toyota Sequoia about 2:15 a.m. arrested the occupants after a search uncovered illegal fireworks and a loaded Rossi .38 Special revolver that was reported stolen out of Davidson County, North Carolina, according to state police.

Sovann Yern, 31, Steven Yern, 28, and Samart Nou, 32, all of Lowell, were arrested on charges of possessing stolen fireworks, possessing a loaded firearm, receiving stolen property valued under $1,200, possessing ammunition without an FID card.

All three were expected to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court.

