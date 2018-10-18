3 men charged in connection to fatal shooting of Haverhill teen

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Delaware men are facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a Haverhill teen last year.

Nicholas Mandato, 20, Thomas Warner, 21, and 19-year-old Kenneth Pitts are accused of shooting and killing Bryce Finn at the door of his Haverhill home on June 6, 2017.

The three were indicted for murder by an Essex Grand Jury on Thursday.

Mandato and Warner also face charges of armed assault with the intent to rob.

All are currently held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)