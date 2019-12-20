3 men charged in connection with fatal Fitchburg shooting

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) -

Three Massachusetts men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Fitchburg over the summer, officials said.

Jason Robinson, 33, of Fitchburg, Mugisha Jeanbosco, 22, of Worcester, and Jonathan Baez, 18, also of Worcester, are slated to be arraigned Monday in Fitchburg District Court on charges in connection with the July shooting death of Leon Wilson, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early.

Jeanbosco is charged with murder and armed robbery with a firearm. Robinson and Baez are charged with armed robbery and accessory after the fact of murder.

Wilson was found shot to death on Blossom Street near Pie Alley on the evening of July 11, Early said. He was taken to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“These arrests are a great example law enforcement working together to solve a terrible crime,” Early said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing.

