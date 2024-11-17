MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three men are facing criminal charges after authorities say they tried to sex traffic a child at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Stacey Ray Lancaster, 46, of Hudson, New Hampshire, Arthur Picano, 52, of Bradford, Mass., and Ozeias Luiz Guilherme, 38, of Haverhill, Mass., are slated to appear in court Monday.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative led by the US Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

No additional information was immediately available.

