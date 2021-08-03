(WHDH) — Three men are facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a missing woman, whose body was found weighted down in a pond last week, authorities said.

Alex Nathaniel Davis, 30, Austin Johnson, 23, and Kaelin Hutchinson, 24, all of Oklahoma, were arrested Thursday after 40-year-old Tara Strozier was reported missing out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, on July 19, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities launched an investigation on July 26 after Strozier’s Volkswagen Jetta was found abandoned in a private drive in Cameron, Oklahoma.

Strozier was likely tortured at an unoccupied mobile home in Cameron before being murdered by the pond near Rock Island, investigators noted.

When Davis was taken into custody, he allegedly admitted to killing Strozier while Johnson was present. Investigators say the men then weighted her body down and threw her into the pond.

Davis was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on charges including first-degree murder and kidnapping. Johnson was booked on a charge of first-degree murder, while Hutchinson is facing a charge of obstruction of an officer.

An investigation remains ongoing.

