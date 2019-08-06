3 men hospitalized following 2 separate shootings overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating two separate shootings that sent three men to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street in Mattapan around 1:30 a.m. found one man suffering from life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

About three hours later, Boston EMS who responded to a reported shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester say they transported two men with gunshot wounds to a local hospital.

No additional information has been released.

Both shootings happened after Boston city leaders and police officers, including Mayor Martin Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, met with community members Monday in the hopes of stopping violence in the city as part of National Night Out.

