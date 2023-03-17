TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with a bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last year, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32 of Canterbury, NH, were indicted on one count each of armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting, Rollins said. Romane Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was indicted on one count of being an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery.

Jones, Johnson and Clayton will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date. Following the defendants’ initial arrest and charge by criminal complaint in December 2022, Jones and Johnson have remained in custody and Clayton was released on conditions.

According to court documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, 2022, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury. All three individuals were wearing dark colored clothing and white masks resembling an elderly man with exaggerated facial features. According to witnesses, each of the individuals were allegedly carrying what appeared to be semi-automatic handguns. The video surveillance also showed that one of the individuals was carrying what appeared to be a walkie-talkie.

Once inside the bank, one of the suspects allegedly held a gun to the head of one of the bank employees and forced him to open the bank’s vault. Prosecutors say the men entered the vault and took approximately $39,100, then bound the employees with duct tape and plastic zip ties, demanded access to one of their vehicles, and left the premises in an employee’s car.

A short time after the robbery, the stolen car was located in a parking lot approximately 2.3 miles from the bank. Police determined that, minutes after the robbery, the individuals allegedly left the parking lot in another vehicle.

During a search of the Tisbury farm used by a local landscaping company that employs Jones, a glove, paper money band, zip tie and multiple rubber band – items consistent with the bank robbery – were recovered, prosecutors say.

During the search, investigators observed an area that appeared to have had a recent fire, and found burned pieces of nylon, white metal plastic consistent with a white mask, burned walkie-talkie pieces, an antennae, batteries and pieces of metal consistent with a duffle bag zipper. Within a few feet of the burned area two semi-automatic handguns loaded with 9mm ammunition were discovered buried inches under the ground.

According to surveillance video obtained from the Steamship Authority ferry terminal in Vineyard Haven, it is alleged that less than 40 minutes after the robbery – at approximately 8:58 a.m. on Nov. 17 – Clayton was captured arriving in a silver sedan to a parking lot nearby the ferry terminal, parking the vehicle, purchasing ferry tickets and boarding a ferry at 9:21 a.m.

Approximately 30 minutes later, at 9:53 a.m., Johnson is allegedly captured arriving to the same parking lot and getting into the driver’s seat of the silver sedan Clayton had previously arrived in and parked before boarding a ferry. It is further alleged that Johnson is later captured driving the silver sedan to the vehicle reservation clerk booth, purchasing a vehicle ferry ticket and boarding a freight ferry in the silver sedan at 12:24 p.m.

Jones and Johnson face up to 25 years in prison Clayton could serve up to 150 months.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)