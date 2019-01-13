3 men nabbed in prostitution sting at Norton hotel

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were arrested Saturday after officials set up a prostitution sting in Norton, police say.

Detectives placed advertisements on websites that offer escort services and individuals seeking sex. An undercover police officer answered text messages sent by the suspects and arranged a meeting for Jan. 12 at the Extended Stay America Hotel on So. Washington St.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old James Blandino of Bridgewater, 39-year-old Michael Hocheiser of Holliston, and 35-year-old Eben Jordan of New Bedford.

They are facing several charges including, sexual conduct for a fee and solicitation for prostitution.

Blandino, Hocheiser and Jordan will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)