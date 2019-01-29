3 men rescued, suspended after skiing out of bounds

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — A Maine ski resort has temporarily suspended three out-of-state skiers after they skied in out-of-bounds territory and needed to be rescued.

The Maine Warden Service says the incident happened on Sunday at Sugarloaf. The three men, from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, called 911 after two hours of bushwhacking after skiing off the back of Sugarloaf.

The back side of Sugarloaf is steep and remote, and it was snowing heavily, making for treacherous conditions. The Sun Journal reports a rescue crew used snowmobiles to search for the skiers.

The skiers were unhurt and took responsibility for the incident. The warden service identified them as 23-year-old Thomas Birch of Harwich, Massachusetts; 23-year-old Logan Allard of Manchester, New Hampshire; and 24-year-old Ryan Sharby of Goffstown, New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)