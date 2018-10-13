3 men to be summoned to court after Belchertown explosions

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Police in western Massachusetts say they have identified three men involved in the detonation of three homemade bombs that startled local residents last month.

Belchertown officials say the three men will be summoned to appear for arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court. Dates for the court arraignments were not released.

Police say they will not release the names of the three men before their arraignments. They say the suspects include a 29-year-old Belchertown man, a 23-year-old Belchertown man and a 20-year-old Ware man.

Authorities responded to several loud explosions in the area of Federal Street and Daniel Shay’s Highway on Sept. 10. No injuries were reported.

Police say the three men had no intent to harm anyone, but their actions caused great alarm to the community.

