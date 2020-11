METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three children who were reported missing in Methuen on Monday have been found safe.

Dominic Vargas, 13, Julian Liranzo, 10, and Bella Varas, 9, were reported found Wednesday night, police said.

