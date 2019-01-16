3 months after deadly NY crash, NTSB has yet to inspect limo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than three months after 20 people died in a stretch limousine crash in rural upstate New York, federal safety investigators have yet to get their hands on the most crucial piece of evidence: the wrecked vehicle itself.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it has been blocked from getting within 15 feet (4.5 meters) of the limo involved in the nation’s deadliest transportation accident in nearly a decade because local prosecutors say they have priority as part of their criminal case against the limo company’s operator.

Most major NTSB probes would have produced a preliminary report by this point. But for now, the limo involved in the Oct. 6 crash in Schoharie County sits beneath a state police tent while the NTSB seeks a judge’s help to gain access.

