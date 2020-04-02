3 more coronavirus-related deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, more residents test positive

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three more residents of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have died after testing positive for coronavirus and more have tested positive for the deadly disease, health officials said.

“Today we are saddened to announce three additional deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and some additional COVID-19 positive residents at both homes,” a Health and Human Services spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday, referring to the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the residents.”

That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths at the veterans home to 18, with at least 12 of those deaths linked to coronavirus, according to officials.

Public health officials say at least 23 other veterans and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus.

At the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, two residents who tested positive have died and nine other veterans have tested positive. Seven staffers have been tested, with two testing positive, two testing negative, and three pending.

