3 more residents at Satter House in Revere die from coronavirus, 7 more test positive

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three more residents living at a senior living facility in Revere have died from COVID-19 and seven more have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

As of Friday, there were a total of seven people who died from coronavirus at Jack Satter House and 20 who tested positive, including an employee, the senior home said.

All residents have been directed to quarantine in their apartments for the health of the residents and community at large, the senior home said.

This comes after four died on Monday from coronavirus, according to officials.

Eight of those with the virus are currently being treated at a hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)