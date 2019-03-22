3 Needham police officers hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl in hotel parking lot

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Needham police officers were taken to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl in a hotel parking lot early Friday morning.

Officers conducting a routine security check of the Residence Inn by Marriott on B Street around 1:30 a.m. observed a suspicious vehicle.

An investigation led to them being exposed to the deadly drug, according to Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

“It’s dangerous. The officers are out there on a daily basis risking their lives,” he said. “It’s just another thing they have to deal with while they are on the streets. It’s a difficult thing for all of us because a lot of times you don’t know what or where it is. Often times you can be exposed to it without any knowledge.”

The three officers were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for observation and were released.

As a result of the search, a 31-year-old Norwood man and a 28-year-old Westwood woman were placed under arrest.

The Needham Fire Department and hazmat team responded to the scene.

Police say hotel operations were not affected.

