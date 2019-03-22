3 Needham police officers possibly exposed to fentanyl in hotel parking lot

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Needham police officers were possibly exposed to fentanyl in the parking lot of a hotel early Friday morning.

Officers conducting a routine security check of the Residence Inn by Marriott on B Street around 1:30 a.m. observed a suspicious vehicle.

An investigation led to the exposure of a substance believed to be fentanyl, police said.

Three officers were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for observation and were released.

A 31-year-old Norwood man and a 28-year-old Westwood woman were placed under arrest, according to police.

The Needham Fire Department and hazmat team responded to the scene.

Police say hotel operations were not affected.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)