FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Three New England Patriots have been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl, the team announced Thursday.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon, and special teams captain Matthew Slater were all chosen to represent the Patriots in the 2022 edition of the Prow Bowl, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Jackson earned his first Pro Bowl berth behind seven interceptions and has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent.

Judon, who is headed to his third straight Pro Bowl, has racked up a career-high 12 ½ sacks so far this season. He signed with the Patriots last offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Slater now has the most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history with 10 selections.

