3 new family court divisions to open in January

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s judicial branch says three new family court divisions will open in January in Milford, Candia and Hampton.

Each location will handle all family division case types, including divorce; parenting; name change; abuse and neglect; juvenile delinquency; child in need of services; termination of parental rights; adoption; and minor guardianship.

The Milford location will handle cases from Amherst, Lyndeborough, Mont Vernon, Milford, Brookline, Mason and Wilton. Candia will handle Auburn, Candia, Deerfield, Northwood, Nottingham and Raymond. Hampton will handle Hampton, North Hampton, South Hampton, Hampton Falls and Seabrook.

As part of the shift of cases to those locations, cases from the towns of Newfields, Newmarket and Stratham will go to the Brentwood Family Division.

Many cases already in process will transfer to the new locations on Jan. 1.

