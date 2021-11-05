CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Three adults have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, three months after an adult who became infected with the mosquito-borne virus died, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The three adults are from Loudon, Pittsfield and Rumney, the department said in a news release. The person from Loudon wasn’t hospitalized and is in good health. The others were hospitalized with neurological symptoms. They are now recovering at home, the department said.

“With these three JCV infections happening in early fall, it is important to remember the season of mosquitos is longer than just the summer months,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said in a statement. “Mosquitos can continue to transmit infections like Jamestown Canyon Virus until there is a mosquito-killing hard frost.”

Early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. Central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis, can occur with the virus, as well as with two other mosquito-borne viruses, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and West Nile.

In August, the department reported that Jamestown Canyon virus was identified as a contributing cause to the death of an adult from Dublin, New Hampshire. The state has detected 18 cases of the virus since the first report of the disease in the state in 2013.

The infection-risk level for Loudon, Rumney, and Pittsfield has been increased to high. The level for these surrounding communities is increasing to moderate: Wentworth, Warren, Ellsworth, Campton, Plymouth, Groton, Dorchester, Chichester, Gilmanton, Barnstead, Strafford, Northwood, Pembroke, Concord and Canterbury.

