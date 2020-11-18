CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Three New Hampshire businesses are facing a $500 fine for violating COVID-19 guidelines set forth by Gov. Chris Sununu, officials announced Wednesday.

Simply Delicious Baking Co. in Bedford, Checkmate Pizza in Concord, and What A Bagel in Nashua received violation letters from the Attorney General’s office for allegedly not requiring staffers to wear face coverings.

Each business must pay their civil penalty by Nov. 30.

Game Changer Sports Bar & Grill in Londonderry and Common Man — The Barn on the Pemi in Plymouth both received warning letters from the AG’s office.

Game Changer Sports Bar & Grill is accused of not enforcing staff to wear face coverings and advertising a beer pong tournament in October despite the state’s current prohibition of games and other bar functions.

The Barn on the Pemi received a warning after the AG’s office said a number of photographs of a wedding at the establishment on Sept. 22 showed “a disturbing lack of caution on the part of wedding guests,” who allegedly did not have face coverings and failed to social distance.

Both businesses are being told to enforce the state’s COVID-19 guidelines in an effort to keep the public and employees safe amid the pandemic.

