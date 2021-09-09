MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Three New Hampshire ice rinks paid a total of nearly $43,000 in fines after investigators found they violated federal child labor requirements, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

Investigators found that the North Atlantic Hockey Group LLC, operating as The Rinks at Exeter, misclassified minors as independent contractors. It also owed four employees over $13,000 in unpaid overtime, the department said in a news release.

They also found that Tri-Town Ice Arena LP, doing business as Tri-Town Ice Arena, in Hooksett, employed three minors who were under age 14, the federal minimum age. Two of them also worked more hours than allowed, and were misclassified as independent contractors.

The third business, Top Gun New Hampshire Inc., doing business as ICenter or Salem ICenter, employed one minor under 14 who also worked more hours than allowed, the department said.

Peter Ferriero, president of Top Gun Arena Management, said the investigation involved a worker at a restaurant at the rink who was two months shy of his 14th birthday. He said an investigator also pointed out that skate times occasionally went beyond the allowable limit for some high school students who worked at the rink during the school year.

“We look at this as an opportunity to fix what’s wrong,” he said.

Messages left for the other two businesses weren’t immediately returned.

