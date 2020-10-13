HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Three undergraduate students living off-campus from Dartmouth College have tested positive for COVID-19, the college said.

The students are in isolation and receiving medical care and support, the college’s COVID-19 task force leaders said in an email to the college community. The state health departments in New Hampshire and Vermont are working on contact tracing. Further information on where the students live was not provided by the college or health officials.

Dartmouth’s COVID-19 dashboard also shows that two members of its faculty or staff also are infected currently. The college has reported a total of 12 cases since July 1.

The Valley News reports about 2,000 Dartmouth students, including graduate students, are living off campus, in Hanover, Lebanon and as far away as Grantham, New Hampshire, and in Quechee, Vermont. Most classes are being taught remotely.

