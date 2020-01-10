3 officers injured in assault involving inmates at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three correctional officers were injured in an assault involving a group of inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley on Friday, officials said.

One officer was surrounded and then attacked by inmates in the N1 general population housing unit, prompting a lockdown, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction said in a statement.

Two additional correction officers responded to the disturbance and suffered injuries while providing assistance.

All three officers were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

Six inmates were removed from the unit pending the outcome of an investigation. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Friday’s assaults came on the three-year anniversary of a prison riot that left the correctional center in total disarray. About 50 inmates smashed furniture, computers, and fire extinguishers to fashion makeshift knives and other weapons. The inmates were said to be “getting ready for war.”

