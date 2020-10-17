3 Patriots players placed on injured reserve/COVID-19 list

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have placed three players on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list, a team spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the players’ placement on the list did not mean they were positive, but said they could also have tested negative and been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The spokesperson did not identify the players.

