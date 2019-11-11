3 people, 2 pets escape Canton house fire

A family of three people and their two pets escaped a roaring fire that ripped through a million dollar home in Canton early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at 6 Weathervane Road around 2:45 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of the house, according to Canton Fire Chief Charles Doody.

“It seemed like it was in the attic space on the right side of the house,” he said. “As the fire progressed, it traveled across the length of the house towards the left, but we think we stopped it about halfway across.”

The fire spread quickly and all firefighters were ordered out of the building, Doody said. Crews continued to battle hot spots throughout the morning.

“The flame was so high it was singeing the hair on top of my head and it was actually burning my arm as I was trying to get out of the bathroom,” Jay Bullens Jr. said in the midst of the wreckage of his former home.

Bullens, his wife and another friend got out safely after hearing the fire crackling, Doody added.

“You never think it is going to happen to you and then it happens,” Bullens said with eyes already on the future. “You just rebuild.”

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters from Stoughton, Norwood, Sharon, Milton, and Foxborough assisted at the scene.

Doody estimated that the home sustained about $500,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.