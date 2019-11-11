3 people, 2 pets escape Canton house fire

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people and two pets escaped a roaring house fire in Canton early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to 6 Weathervane Road just before 3 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of the house, according to Canton Fire Chief Charles Doody.

“It seemed like it was in the attic space on the right side of the house,” he said. “As the fire progressed, it traveled across the length of the house towards the left, but we think we stopped it about halfway across.”

Crews continued to battle hot spots throughout the morning.

The occupants inside the house got out safely after hearing the fire crackling, Doody added.

The cause remains under investigation.

Crews have this fire under control in Canton. Occupants and dogs out safely. pic.twitter.com/ji50JHGh3b — Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) November 11, 2019

