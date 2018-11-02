GEDDES, NY (WHDH) — Three suspects who went door-to-door collecting money for a 6-year-old cancer victim defrauded Upstate New York residents out of hundreds of dollars, authorities said.

Roger Dunn, 44, Nicole Dunn, 34, and Earl Woodridge, 27, downloaded the picture of a Geddes girl diagnosed last year with stage three Wilms Disease from a local news website and went around to residents asking for donations, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl’s parents reported that the picture was being used as a scam.

“It’s infuriating when someone goes around using your daughter to collect money,” he father said. “You’re helpless. There’s nothing you can do about it. You feel angry for the people that donated to somebody that’s scum. Excuse me, but you don’t do that.”

An investigation resulted in the arrests of the three suspects, who are facing charges of committing a scheme to defraud in the 1st degree, criminal impersonation 2nd degree and one count of attempted scheme to defraud in the 1st degree.

Along with the arrests, the young girl also recently got the good news that she is now cancer free.

