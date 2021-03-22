NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued three people and removed 60 cats from a house fire in New Bedford that ultimately led to the deaths of 34 of the cats Sunday morning.

Crews responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 303 County St. just after 9:30 a.m. saw heavy flames coming from the first floor of the wood-frame, two-family home, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

A man and two women were trapped on the second and third floors of the house, so firefighters used two ground ladders to rescue them.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and the two women were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Fire officials say they are in stable condition.

Firefighters removed 60 cats from the house, including 26 of them who were treated and resuscitated, fire officials added. Thirty-four of them died in the fire.

Animal control officers transported the cats to veterinary emergency clinics in West Bridgewater, Swansea, and West Greenwich, Rhode Island.

Manny Maciel, head of animal control, said that this was the largest amount of pets he’s seen treated and transported from a structure fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

