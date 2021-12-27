MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Three people and a dog are safe after falling through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee, officials say.

Moultonborough Fire Chief David Bengston said the three who survived the ordeal near Long Island were lucky.

They broke through the ice Sunday night while trying to rescue their dog. They were trying to use ladders to reach the pet, but they ended up breaking through, as well, WMUR-TV reports

“The ice just wasn’t thick enough to support the weight of the ladders or the people on the ice,” Bengtson said.

They were fortunate that the water was shallow enough for them to make their way to shore with the dog. The people were treated for minor abrasions and cold exposure. The dog wasn’t hurt.

