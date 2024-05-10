LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people appeared in court Friday after their arrests in connection with a stabbing in Leominster that killed a 20-year-old man earlier this week.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office in a statement said Juan Diaz Contreras, 19, was arrested on Thursday night without incident at his home in Fitchburg. He has been charged with murder.

The DA’s office said authorities also arrested Edgar Perez-Tuero, 21, of Gardner; and Christian Joel Santiago, 19, of Leominster on assault and battery charges.

The stabbing happened early Tuesday morning outside the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State Street. In an update Friday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said officers responded near 1 a.m. and found a man, later identified as Robert Wright-Day, suffering from a stab wound.

Wright-Day was taken to Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wright-Day was a former Athol High School all-star football player.

In a statement after his death, his family said “He was an enthusiastic young man just beginning to plan for his future.”

“The family is still devastated,” said Wright-Day’s cousin, Tonja Gunn. “We’re still processing. But, with that being said, we just want justice for Robert.”

“We’re glad that the police are working hard around the clock and we’re just going to let the process play itself out,” Gunn continued.

Wright-Day’s family has created a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses.

