BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken into custody after two Boston police officers discharged their firearms during an incident in Chinatown early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a gun-wielding person in an SUV in the area of Tyler Street just after 2 a.m. watched the driver crash into two parked vehicles, according to the Boston Police Department. Those officers then fired shots at the vehicle.

The suspects were not struck by the gunfire and they were arrested at the scene, police noted.

The officers involved in the incident were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s not clear how they were hurt.

Police say a firearm was found in the SUV.

A man who was attempting to move his car at the time of the incident says he heard multiple gunshots ring out.

“I heard four shots and the police were leaning against my car and trying to shoot,” the man said. “I just ran back in and hid under a table.”

Cellphone video showed a number of police officers with their guns drawn taking cover behind parked cars as they tried to talk the suspects out of the SUV.

The names of the suspects have not been released. They are expected to face a judge Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Boston police detectives.

An investigation remains ongoing.

