BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a stolen car hit a church in Mattapan.

Around 3:22 p.m., Boston police say they responded near 1257 Blue Hill Avenue and found a stolen car hit a fire hydrant.

Initially the occupants fled the scene but three suspects are now in custody, per police.

One witness recounted the moment.

“The way that that crash happened, could’ve taken all of your lives because that was a pretty hard impact to watch. And to watch you throw your life away like that, I just hope that this is truly a wake up call.”

