LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Lowell last month, officials announced Friday.

Billoeum Phan, 28, Channa Phan, 27, and Billy Phan, 29, are all facing charges in connection with the death of Tyrone Phet on Sept. 14, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson announced.

All three suspects are expected to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court.

No additional information has been released.

