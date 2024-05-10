LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing charges in connection with a stabbing in Leominster that killed a 20-year-old man earlier this week, officials announced.

One man is facing a murder charge while two others have been charged with assault and battery, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

The stabbing happened early Tuesday morning outside the Riverside Village Apartment complex on State Street. In an update Friday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said officers responded near 1 a.m. and found a man, later identified as Robert Wright-Day, suffering from a stab wound.

Wright-Day was taken to Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office said authorities arrested Juan Diaz Contreras, 19, on Thursday night without incident at his home in Fitchburg. The DA’s office said authorities also arrested Edgar Perez-Tuero, 21, of Gardner; and Christian Joel Santiago, 19, of Leominster “as a result of the investigation.

All three men are expected to be arraigned Friday in Fitchburg District Court, according to the DA’s office.

Wright-Day was a former Athol High School all-star football player.

In a statement after his death, his family said “He was an enthusiastic young man just beginning to plan for his future.”

Wright-Day’s family has created a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)