3 people charged in connection with shooting that damaged homes in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing gun charges after allegedly firing shots at two Haverhill homes on Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of multiple shots fired on Jackson Street at noon allegedly found bullet damage to homes at 65 Jackson St. and 69 Jackson St.

No one was reported injured.

Brian Grande, 18, of Haverhill; Nadia Millis, 19, of Peabody; and Jose Rosado, 19, of Providence, Rhode Island, were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

