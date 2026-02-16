PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Authorities said three people were killed, including the suspect, at a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey rink on Monday afternoon where a youth hockey game was scheduled.

Pawtucket Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that three other victims are hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack stemming from a family dispute.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded in order to assist local law enforcement. Rhode Island State Police are also working with local agencies, according to Gov. Dan McKee. Providence Police also have officers assisting, it said in a post on X.

Two co-op teams were playing in hockey games at the arena, according to WJAR.

Meanwhile, Coventry, another school, said all of its students have been accounted for.

“An officer from the Coventry Police Department is on scene and remains with our students. Staff are also with the team, and we are continuing to monitor the situation while reunification plans are coordinated,” the superintendent, Don Cowart, said in a letter to parents, obtained by CNN.

Saint Raphael Academy, which also had students on the team, said, “There was a horrific incident with an active shooter. We have been told none of our SRA family was injured,” according to WJAR.

“I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved,” McKee said on X.

The Dennis M. Lynch Arena is about 5 miles north of Brown University’s Barus and Holley engineering building in Providence, where a 48-year-old man opened fire in December, killing two students, wounding nine other people and leaving a community shattered.

One of the team’s involved, from the Coventry School District, released a statement, saying, “The Coventry School District confirms that all students from the Boys Hockey team who were present during a reported incident at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, RI have been accounted for and are safe. District officials were notified of the situation while the team was at the arena and immediately began coordinating with event staff and law enforcement. An officer from the Coventry Police Department is on scene and remains with the students. School staff are also present and supervising the team. The district is continuing to monitor developments and is working with authorities as reunification and transportation plans are finalized. At this time, the district’s focus is on student safety, family communication, and ensuring a calm and orderly return home.

We are grateful for the swift response of first responders and arena personnel. Additional updates will be shared if appropriate as more verified information becomes available.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)