HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people died Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Hooksett Road around 1:20 p.m.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said a Nissan Rogue was traveling north on Hooksett Road when it side-swiped a Toyota Camry and a GMC van. Police said the Nissan then continued onto Main Street where it rear-ended a Jeep and crashed into a large tree stump on the southbound side of the road.

Police said all occupants of the Nissan, including its driver and two passengers, were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was also taken to a hospital with what police described as “apparent minor injuries.” The drivers of the GMC van and the Toyota Camry were uninjured.

The crash prompted road closures for several hours Wednesday afternoon and scattered debris throughout the intersection of Main Street and Hooksett Road.

Police said their investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Wednesday night and asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact Sgt. Christopher Buker at 603-624-1560 x405.

