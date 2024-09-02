FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police detained three people Sunday night in connection with a shooting in Fairhaven that sent one person to a hospital.

Fairhaven police in a statement said the shooting happened near 9:20 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Harding Road.

Officers responded and found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said emergency crews brought the injured person to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

Video from the scene showed state and local investigators gathering Sunday night. Police had the area around the site of the shooting taped off with crime scene tape

Fairhaven police did not share any further information about the shooting and asked anyone with information to call authorities at 508-997-7421.

