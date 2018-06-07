OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — Park officials in North Carolina report three men have drowned off the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the last four days, including two on the same day.

Officials told local news outlets a Benson man was seen 50 yards from the beach on a small sandbar near Frisco Wednesday. A bystander who heard his family’s call for help tried to rescue the man, but the man was swept away.

Wednesday’s second victim was identified as a visitor from North Brookfield, Massachusetts, who was found floating three feet from the shore at Ocracoke. A bystander administered CPR, but he couldn’t be revived.

The body of a 79-year-old Pennsylvania man was found floating in the ocean last Sunday.

Authorities say there were rip currents at the time of the deaths.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)