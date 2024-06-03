BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are now expected to face charges in connection with an early-morning shooting in Brockton Sunday, police announced.

The shooting happened near 1:45 a.m. on Falconer Avenue. A Fall River woman was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in Boston, according to police. At least one shot also flew through the side of a home and lodged in an interior wall, a resident told 7NEWS.

“I heard the gunfire and by the time I got to the window, a couple cars drove off and sped off,” said John Pennio.

Pennio said the sound of shooting woke him up. He soon found his house had been hit by the gunfire.

Pennio said he heard at least 30 shots. He said the bullet that hit his house narrowly missed his sleeping family.

“If it was like eight inches higher, it would have gone into my oldest two boys’ bedroom,” he said.

“Luckily, everyone was okay,” Pennio said. “That was my main concern. I ran and checked on my kids and they were asleep, thank God.”

Police officers swarmed the scene after the shooting and initially announced the arrest of a 27-year-old Brockton man.

Dramatic cell phone video showed some of the law enforcement operation as police entered a home near where the shooting happened and brought multiple people out.

In an update Monday morning, police said Jonathan Alves, 27, will face charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault to murder, and several other weapons charges.

In addition to Alves, police said Naldo Barbosa, 26, will be charged with unlawful possession of ammunition. Aylson Correia Castro, 42, will be charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm without an FID card, according to police.

