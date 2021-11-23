ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were extricated from an overturned vehicle and taken to the hospital following a serious crash in Rockland on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-car crash in the area of Salem and Spruce streets found a crumbled SUV resting on its side, as well as a heavily damaged pickup truck, according to the Rockland Police Department.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut open the roof of the SUV to get to the victims, who were taken to South Shore Hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Rockland police are leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

