TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A major crash shut down I-495 North on the Tewksbury-Andover line during the evening commute Monday.

The crash happened near exit 92. The highway was briefly closed while crews were on scene, but has since reopened.

Two cars and a tractor trailer were involved.

State police said three people were seriously hurt in the crash and rushed to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

