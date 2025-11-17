TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A major crash shut down I-495 North on the Tewksbury-Andover line during the evening commute Monday.

The crash happened near exit 92. The highway was briefly closed while crews were on scene, but has since reopened.

Two cars and a tractor trailer were involved.

State police said three people were seriously hurt in the crash and rushed to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)