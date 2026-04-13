PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a 100-foot pine tree came crashing down onto a pickup truck in Princeton Monday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 7 a.m. along Fitchburg Road in the Leominster State Forest when the tree crushed F-350 Ford pickup truck. The driver became trapped while two passengers were able to get out on their own.

Officials say all three passengers were taken to UMASS Medical Center in Worcester. They were headed to a worksite when the crash happened. Two of them suffered leg injuries which may require surgery, while the third has since been released.

“Unlucky and lucky for the guys I guess, because they could have died,” Ruzbin Martinez said, Owner of New Era Paving. “Because, you can see a tree went completely through inside and out the back, so lucky for them.”

Traffic in the area was shutdown for a period of time to move the truck and the tree off the road. The incident is still under investigation at this time.

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