BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in Roxbury late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Creston Street around 11 p.m. found three people suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston EMS.

They were transported to local hospitals.

No additional information has been released.

