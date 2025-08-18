BOSTON (WHDH) - Police were investigating several crime scenes in Dorchester Monday morning after three separate incidents sent three people to the hospital.

At the first scene, broken glass, red solo cups, broken liquor bottles, and pizza boxes were left scattered over the street near the intersection of Old Road and Ellington Street.

EMS said one person was taken to a local hospital from that scene around 1 a.m. That scene is right down the street from a playground in a very residential neighborhood.

In the two other incidents overnight in Dorchester, one person was hospitalized after an incident on Kingsdale Street and another was transported from Talbot Avenue.

