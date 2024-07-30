BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were hurt Monday when a driver rear-ended an MBTA bus in Brookline, the MBTA transit police said.

The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. in the area of Boylston Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue.

Police in a post on X on Tuesday said the driver, a 71-year-old man, slammed his car into the back of the bus, which was stopped at the time.

Transit police said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and said all injuries related to the crash were non-life-threatening.

Police shared photos of the aftermath of the crash, showing the driver’s badly damaged car with debris scattered on the street around it.

Emergency crews could be seen on scene while traffic moved past the crash site.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)